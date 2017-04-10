'Day of Sharing and Caring' enters 10...

'Day of Sharing and Caring' enters 10th year

Residents in need of outside home maintenance can now apply for help from a team of volunteers who will help tackle yard clean-ups or single-story exterior painting. The "Day of Sharing and Caring" is a partnership between the City of Bellevue and Jubilee REACH, a Bellevue-based nonprofit.

