Cultural Conversations returns April 25
Discussion will explore challenges of returning home after living a long period of time in another part of the world What's it like to return home after creating a new home in a different culture abroad? The popular women's discussion group, Cultural Conversations, will explore this question and the range of experiences during the Tuesday, April 25 meeting. The topic offers an interesting twist to past discussions involving Bellevue's diverse population of which 39 percent are foreign-born.
