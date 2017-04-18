Cultural Conversations returns April 25

Cultural Conversations returns April 25

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: City of Bellevue

Discussion will explore challenges of returning home after living a long period of time in another part of the world What's it like to return home after creating a new home in a different culture abroad? The popular women's discussion group, Cultural Conversations, will explore this question and the range of experiences during the Tuesday, April 25 meeting. The topic offers an interesting twist to past discussions involving Bellevue's diverse population of which 39 percent are foreign-born.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr 12 slick willie expl... 47
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr 6 karl 50 1
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar 28 cassandrasage 1
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
High School Students React to Climate Change Feb '17 go green 10
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC