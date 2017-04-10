Council Roundup: Human Services Needs Update underway
At an extended session on Monday the City Council received a briefing on early efforts to collect community feedback for the 2017-18 Human Services Needs Update. The biennial report looks at the needs of Bellevue residents and explores how to leverage the community's resources most effectively.
