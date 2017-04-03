Cloud Startup Icertis Raises $25M

Cloud Startup Icertis Raises $25M

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NewsFactor

Bellevue [Washington] cloud software company Icertis has raised $25 million from investors, less than a year after the firm pulled in $15 million in funding. Icertis makes software that helps companies track contracts across all departments, whether they are deals with large vendors or for office supplies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar 28 cassandrasage 1
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb '17 Retribution 3
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
High School Students React to Climate Change Feb '17 go green 10
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan '17 Klaus ristau 10
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC