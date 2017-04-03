Cloud Startup Icertis Raises $25M
Bellevue [Washington] cloud software company Icertis has raised $25 million from investors, less than a year after the firm pulled in $15 million in funding. Icertis makes software that helps companies track contracts across all departments, whether they are deals with large vendors or for office supplies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar 28
|cassandrasage
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb '17
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Klaus ristau
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC