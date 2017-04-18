CarlsonCast April18--6am hour
The Bellevue City Council voted 4-3 Monday night, April 17, 2017, to move forward with plans to build a permanent homeless shelter for men in Eastgate, near the Eastgate Transit Center. 6:05am -- GUEST: Retired US Army Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVI-AM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr 12
|slick willie expl...
|47
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar 28
|cassandrasage
|1
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb '17
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC