Butter days ahead? Another sign of ma...

Butter days ahead? Another sign of margarine's slide

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Margarine's fortunes seem to be taking another sad turn, with the owner of Country Crock and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter looking for someone to take the brands off its hands. Consumer products heavyweight Unilever said Thursday it's seeking to unload its spreads business that has suffered from soft sales in the United States and other developed markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... 7 hr karl 50 1
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar 28 cassandrasage 1
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb '17 Retribution 3
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
High School Students React to Climate Change Feb '17 go green 10
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for King County was issued at April 06 at 11:05AM PDT

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC