Business forum on transportation cons...

Business forum on transportation construction in BelRed

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: City of Bellevue

The Bellevue Office of Economic Development and Sound Transit invite Bellevue businesses to attend the Bellevue Business Resource Forum, where they'll learn about city transportation projects and East Link light rail construction happening in the BelRed corridor. The forum is scheduled for 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Bellevue Brewing Company, 1820 130th Ave. NE, #2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... 14 hr No he is not 26
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr 6 karl 50 1
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar 28 cassandrasage 1
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
High School Students React to Climate Change Feb '17 go green 10
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC