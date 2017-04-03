Business forum on transportation construction in BelRed

The Bellevue Office of Economic Development and Sound Transit invite Bellevue businesses to attend the Bellevue Business Resource Forum, where they'll learn about city transportation projects and East Link light rail construction happening in the BelRed corridor. The forum is scheduled for 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Bellevue Brewing Company, 1820 130th Ave. NE, #2.

