Business forum on transportation construction in BelRed
The Bellevue Office of Economic Development and Sound Transit invite Bellevue businesses to attend the Bellevue Business Resource Forum, where they'll learn about city transportation projects and East Link light rail construction happening in the BelRed corridor. The forum is scheduled for 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Bellevue Brewing Company, 1820 130th Ave. NE, #2.
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|14 hr
|No he is not
|26
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar 28
|cassandrasage
|1
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb '17
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
