Bike Everywhere Challenge in May

The annual "Bike Month in Bellevue" is revving up, with May events expected to draw hundreds of participants and encourage non-gearheads to experience the joys of bicycling. Sponsored by the City of Bellevue, King County Metro, Sound Transit, the Cascade Bicycle Club and TransManage, highlights of Bike Month include: Bike Everywhere Challenge, May 1-31 : Sponsored by Washington Bikes, the Challenge is a fun, free competition.

