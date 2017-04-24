Bellevue: Living for Today, Ready for Tomorrow
During the 2017 State of the City address, Mayor John Stokes and Deputy Mayor John Chelminiak will reflect on Bellevue's progress and provide insights on current priorities, challenges and opportunities. Hosted by the Bellevue Downtown Association, the event will take place 7:30-9 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, at the Bellevue Club, 11200 SE Sixth St. The State of the City will be available for viewing online and on Bellevue Television, cable channel 21, at a later date.
