Bellevue approves men's shelter
That includes applying for funding from King County and embarking on project design and environmental studies that are necessary before construction begins. Councilmembers also left room to pivot to a different location, approving a 45-day investigation period to explore two alternative sites: the Lincoln Center, where a temporary shelter is currently located, and a property owned by Sound Transit adjacent to a future light rail stop set for completion in 2023.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Change.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|Sam
|50
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr 12
|slick willie expl...
|47
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar 28
|cassandrasage
|1
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb '17
|go green
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC