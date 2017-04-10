'All in for Autism' runs set for April 23
Whatever your ability, lace up for the "All in for Autism" 10K or 5K race, or non-competitive half-mile Kids' Dash, on Sunday, April 23. Proceeds from the event, hosted by the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club and cosponsored by the City of Bellevue, will go to Kindering and other agencies. Traffic on adjacent streets and surrounding neighborhoods will be impacted during the event.
