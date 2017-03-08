Workshop on draft affordable housing strategy

Community members are invited to attend a public workshop this month to learn more and provide direct feedback on the city's draft affordable housing strategy. The workshop -- set for 6-8 p.m., March 21 at City Hall , room 1E-108 -- marks another step in the city's effort to develop a bold affordable housing plan, one of the City Council's 2016-17 priorities .

