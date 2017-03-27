Trilogy International Partners Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2016...

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA grew 43% over prior year: New Zealand operations grew by 78% and Bolivian operations grew by 13%; consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 30.4% is up from 23.8% in the fourth quarter of 2015. BELLEVUE, Wash., March 27, 2017 -- Trilogy International Partners Inc., , , an international wireless, fixed, and broadband telecommunications operator, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016.

