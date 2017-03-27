Trilogy International Partners Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2016...
Q4 Adjusted EBITDA grew 43% over prior year: New Zealand operations grew by 78% and Bolivian operations grew by 13%; consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 30.4% is up from 23.8% in the fourth quarter of 2015. BELLEVUE, Wash., March 27, 2017 -- Trilogy International Partners Inc., , , an international wireless, fixed, and broadband telecommunications operator, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|14 hr
|cassandrasage
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb '17
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Klaus ristau
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC