Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Dividend and Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Trilogy International Partners Inc. today announced that it has declared a dividend of C$0.02 per common share of the Company and that its subsidiary, Trilogy International Partners LLC, had declared an equivalent dividend per each of its Class C units . The dividend will be paid on May 12, 2017, to holders of record of the Common Shares and Trilogy Class C Units on April 28, 2017.

