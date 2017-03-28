The Votes Are In, and the Newest Dick's Drive-In Will Be Built In...
The South End ! An exact location-or even a city-has yet to be determined, but the newest location will be "no farther south than Federal Way," Jim Spady, president of Dick's Drive-In Restaurants, told a crowd of supporters yesterday . "Spady said 177,645 votes were cast, and Renton and Redmond even passed resolutions inviting Dick's Drive-In to build in their communities," The Seattle Times reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Tue
|cassandrasage
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb '17
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Klaus ristau
|10
