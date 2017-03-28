The Votes Are In, and the Newest Dick...

The Votes Are In, and the Newest Dick's Drive-In Will Be Built In...

The South End ! An exact location-or even a city-has yet to be determined, but the newest location will be "no farther south than Federal Way," Jim Spady, president of Dick's Drive-In Restaurants, told a crowd of supporters yesterday . "Spady said 177,645 votes were cast, and Renton and Redmond even passed resolutions inviting Dick's Drive-In to build in their communities," The Seattle Times reports.

