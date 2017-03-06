The Morning News: Update on Shooting of a Kent Sikh, Millennials Are...

The Morning News: Update on Shooting ...

The Latest on the Sikh Man Who Was Shot in the Arm Last Week: The Seattle Times reports that the police in Kent, Washington are searching for a stocky white male who allegedly approached and shot a a Sikh man in his driveway. The Sikh man, who is 39-years-old, told the police that the shooter repeatedly yelled: "Go back to your country."

