Symetra Awards Top Honor for Community Service to Bellevue, Washington Employee Ben Reavis

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Business Wire

Ben Reavis is the recipient of Symetra's seventh-annual CEO Service Award, which recognizes employees for exemplary community service. A compliance analyst in the company's Bellevue, Washington, headquarters, Reavis is shown here stocking shelves at the Issaquah Food Bank during the 2016 Symetra Week of Service.

