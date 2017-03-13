Symetra Awards Top Honor for Community Service to Bellevue, Washington Employee Ben Reavis
Ben Reavis is the recipient of Symetra's seventh-annual CEO Service Award, which recognizes employees for exemplary community service. A compliance analyst in the company's Bellevue, Washington, headquarters, Reavis is shown here stocking shelves at the Issaquah Food Bank during the 2016 Symetra Week of Service.
