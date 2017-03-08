Strong winds with possible outages fo...

Strong winds with possible outages forecast

The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds early Friday morning. Winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 50 mph are expected to occur between 1 and 10 a.m. over Western Washington.

