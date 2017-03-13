Residents get disaster preparedness training
Twenty-nine Bellevue residents will be officially ready to assist in emergency situations after they graduate from the city's Community Emergency Response Team training course Tuesday. Taught by the city's Office of Emergency Management, CERT educates individuals about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact our area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.
