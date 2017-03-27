Premier Capital Associates Arranges Refinancing of the Inn at Northrup Station, Portland OR

BELLEVUE, Wash., - Premier Capital Associates , LLC, a national, full-service real estate investment company specializing in debt and advisory services for hospitality real estate, announced today that they arranged refinancing for the Inn at Northrup Station, a one of a kind boutique hotel located along Portland's celebrated streetcar line. "The Inn at Northrup Station came to us to get help reducing their operating expenses so they could focus their attention on serving guests at this extraordinary property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.