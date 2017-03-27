Premier Capital Associates Arranges R...

Premier Capital Associates Arranges Refinancing of the Inn at Northrup Station, Portland OR

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Hospitality Net

BELLEVUE, Wash., - Premier Capital Associates , LLC, a national, full-service real estate investment company specializing in debt and advisory services for hospitality real estate, announced today that they arranged refinancing for the Inn at Northrup Station, a one of a kind boutique hotel located along Portland's celebrated streetcar line. "The Inn at Northrup Station came to us to get help reducing their operating expenses so they could focus their attention on serving guests at this extraordinary property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar 28 cassandrasage 1
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb '17 Retribution 3
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
High School Students React to Climate Change Feb '17 go green 10
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan '17 Klaus ristau 10
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC