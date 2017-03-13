Overturned semi blocks all northbound...

Overturned semi blocks all northbound I-405 lanes in Bellevue

An overturned semi blocked all lanes of northbound I-405 traffic in downtown Bellevue Wednesday morning, with the backup stretching at least 7 miles. Tow is on scene on NB 405 for the semi rollover collision, but we are looking at a 7 mile backup NB and seeing SB backups .

