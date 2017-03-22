Online open house for affordable housing strategy
Residents now have another opportunity to share their thoughts on Bellevue's draft Affordable Housing Strategy, thanks to an online open house now live. The public can learn more and give feedback on the draft strategy to increase affordable housing options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.
