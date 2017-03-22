Online open house for affordable hous...

Online open house for affordable housing strategy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: City of Bellevue

Residents now have another opportunity to share their thoughts on Bellevue's draft Affordable Housing Strategy, thanks to an online open house now live. The public can learn more and give feedback on the draft strategy to increase affordable housing options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb 26 Retribution 3
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb 20 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
High School Students React to Climate Change Feb '17 go green 10
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan '17 Klaus ristau 10
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 22 at 3:10PM PDT

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC