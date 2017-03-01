'Northwest Fresh'
Grocery company Haggen Inc. has a new store concept that will open in the Crossroads area of Bellevue, Wash., on November 16, at the site of the former Top Foods. One of the highlights of the new concept is a "convenience store" inside the larger store, as well as other "store-within-the-store" specialty shops.
