No fooling, pet license outreach starts April 1
Regional Animal Services of King County staff in collaboration with partner cities, will go door to door on weekends, starting Saturday, April 1, to educate residents about the benefits of pet licensing and ensure that pets are properly licensed. All cats and dogs eight weeks and older are required to be licensed with King County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb '17
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Klaus ristau
|10
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC