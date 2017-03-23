No fooling, pet license outreach star...

No fooling, pet license outreach starts April 1

Friday Mar 24 Read more: City of Bellevue

Regional Animal Services of King County staff in collaboration with partner cities, will go door to door on weekends, starting Saturday, April 1, to educate residents about the benefits of pet licensing and ensure that pets are properly licensed. All cats and dogs eight weeks and older are required to be licensed with King County.

