Man sentenced in iPhone frauds

A Seattle-area man who made millions illegally shipping Apple products to the Middle East has been sentenced to five years in prison. Maziar Rezakhani already lost his high-end penthouse and Ferrari collection for defrauding Apple and the Internal Revenue Service.

