Leslie Lew has been appointed Vice President Revenue Strategy at...
Provenance Hotels is pleased to announce the promotion of Leslie Lew to Vice President of Revenue Strategy for the company's portfolio of award-winning independent hotels in Portland, Ore., Seattle and Tacoma Wash., Nashville, Tenn., and New Orleans, La. Lew joined Provenance Hotels in 2014 as the company's Senior Director of Revenue Management and has excelled at maximizing revenue and market share while lowering distribution and customer acquisition costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb 20
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 19
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb 19
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Klaus ristau
|10
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC