Leslie Lew has been appointed Vice President Revenue Strategy at...

Provenance Hotels is pleased to announce the promotion of Leslie Lew to Vice President of Revenue Strategy for the company's portfolio of award-winning independent hotels in Portland, Ore., Seattle and Tacoma Wash., Nashville, Tenn., and New Orleans, La. Lew joined Provenance Hotels in 2014 as the company's Senior Director of Revenue Management and has excelled at maximizing revenue and market share while lowering distribution and customer acquisition costs.

