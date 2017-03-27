Introducing the Revolutionary T-Mobile ONEsie, A New Definition of Unlimited Coverage

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Mobile just took it to a whole new level, making its most daring and disruptive move to date with the introduction of the all-new, all-in T-Mobile ONEsie. This shocking-new entry into the consumer wearable category combines patent-pending mobile technology with cutting-edge fashion design.

