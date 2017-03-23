Intersection near Downtown Park to close for upgrades

The intersection at Northeast First Street and 102nd Avenue Northeast will be closed to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians from March 27 until approximately April 17 for construction of a pedestrian crossing. The new crossing will connect to a new south entrance of Downtown Park, which is scheduled to reopen at the end of June, following completion of the circular promenade and a new, universally accessible Inspiration Playground.

