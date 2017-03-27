Food Matters

Photo by Suzi Pratt/courtesy of Adana: Chef Shota Nakajima closed Naka after a little over a year, recently reopening as Adana, with a different concept that includes Japanese comfort food. Shota Nakajima grew up in Bellevue and promptly left town; he got his basic chef's training at the Tsuji Culinary Academy in Osaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter.