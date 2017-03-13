Dallas scrambles to fix 911 delays in wake of 2 deaths
Dallas officials are working with T-Mobile engineers to determine what's prompting a flood of ghost calls that's forced hundreds of 911 calls to be placed on hold and may have slowed the emergency response to two people who died. Dallas resident David Taffet confronted Mayor Mike Rawlings at a news conference Wednesday to say it took 20 minutes to get through to 911 after his husband stopped breathing last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb 20
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 19
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb 19
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Klaus ristau
|10
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC