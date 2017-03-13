Dallas scrambles to fix 911 delays in...

Dallas scrambles to fix 911 delays in wake of 2 deaths

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Star Tribune

Dallas officials are working with T-Mobile engineers to determine what's prompting a flood of ghost calls that's forced hundreds of 911 calls to be placed on hold and may have slowed the emergency response to two people who died. Dallas resident David Taffet confronted Mayor Mike Rawlings at a news conference Wednesday to say it took 20 minutes to get through to 911 after his husband stopped breathing last week.

