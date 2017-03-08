Cultural Conversations: Matchmaking for love, friendship and connection

Cultural Conversations, Bellevue's popular women's discussion group aimed at increasing cultural understanding and connection, will explore traditional principles of matchmaking and its value to our modern society. The next gathering will be held March 14, 1-2:30 p.m., at Crossroads Community Center Anat Ben-Shaul will share her experience with matchmaking as it relates to family traditions and cultural values that she experienced being brought up in an Orthodox Jewish community of Yemeni immigrants in Israel as well as her research on the topic.

