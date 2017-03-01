Council Roundup: Development Services survey results
On Monday, the City Council was briefed on the results of a recent customer survey commissioned by Development Services, a line of business comprised of four departments: Fire, Transportation, Utilities and Development Services. Development Services, which has experienced a heavy customer load due to the ongoing building boom, noted several key themes including an overall high level of customer satisfaction and success of MyBuildingPermit.com.
