Council Roundup: City moves on transportation levy projects
On Monday, the City Council reviewed plans for the first neighborhood congestion relief project funded with revenue from a voter-approved levy last November. The project on 150th Avenue Southeast, just south of Interstate 90, is designed to help ease traffic congestion during the afternoon commute.
