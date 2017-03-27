Council Roundup: Affordable Housing Strategy report near done
After a year-long study and outreach process, staff told the City Council Monday that the draft Affordable Housing Strategy Report is almost done. The report, guided by the project's technical advisory group, focuses on actions that address the growing community need for affordable housing.
