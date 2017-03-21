Council appoints Ernie Simas to fill vacated seat
In a 5-to-1 vote Monday night, the City Council appointed Ernesto Simas to fill the Position 5 seat vacated by Vandana Slatter. The dissenting vote was from Councilmember Conrad Lee, who voted for Jared Nieuwenhuis.
