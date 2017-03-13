Corey Harris, Catherine Russell headl...

Corey Harris, Catherine Russell headline jazz-blues fest

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: City of Bellevue

The Corey Harris Band, which weaves world music influences into potent blues, and Catherine Russell, a Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist, will headline the Bellevue Jazz & Blues Festival this year. The event, produced by the Bellevue Downtown Association, will be May 31-June 4 at the Meydenbauer Center Theatre and other downtown locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb 26 Retribution 3
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb 20 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb 19 Musikologist 18
High School Students React to Climate Change Feb 19 go green 10
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan '17 Klaus ristau 10
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 17 at 3:40AM PDT

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,595 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC