Bookselling: Amazon's Tenth, and More
Building permits flagged for the media Amazon 's newest bookstore location, back home in Bellevue, WA , which was then confirmed by the company. They say they are now hiring personnel for the store, which is Amazon's tenth known bookstore so far.
