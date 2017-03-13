'Better Together' series starts with forum on civil discourse
On March 29 at 6:30 p.m., the City of Bellevue will host a forum on civil discourse at City Hall, 450 110th Ave. NE. The program will feature David E. Smith, Ph.D. of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb 20
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 19
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb 19
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Klaus ristau
|10
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC