Asian American Engineer Award recipients honored in Bellevue
Eight Puget Sound-area residents were honored on Feb. 25 at the 2017 Asian American Engineer of the Year award ceremonies at the Westin Hotel Bellevue. The awards recognize Asian Americans who have made outstanding contributions as scientists, engineers, and corporate leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.
