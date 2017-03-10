Article: Recommended Reading: March 10, 2017
Late last year, Amazon announced it would open its first-ever physical bookstore. The company has since expanded , Re/code reports, and is planning to open its 10th location in Bellevue, Washington later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EMarketer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb 26
|Retribution
|3
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb 20
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 19
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb 19
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Klaus ristau
|10
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC