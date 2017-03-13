A rabbi, a priest and an atheist smok...

A rabbi, a priest and an atheist smoke pot

The Times of Israel

Have you heard the one about the rabbi, the priest and the atheist who pass around a bong? It's no joke. In a new video, Rabbi Jim Mirel, emeritus rabbi of the Reform temple B'nai Torah of Bellevue, Washington, Episcopal priest Chris Schuler, and Carlos Diller, who describes himself as a "conservative homosexual atheist," take turns sharing hits of marijuana and their thoughts on religion.

