A rabbi, a priest and an atheist smoke pot
Have you heard the one about the rabbi, the priest and the atheist who pass around a bong? It's no joke. In a new video, Rabbi Jim Mirel, emeritus rabbi of the Reform temple B'nai Torah of Bellevue, Washington, Episcopal priest Chris Schuler, and Carlos Diller, who describes himself as a "conservative homosexual atheist," take turns sharing hits of marijuana and their thoughts on religion.
