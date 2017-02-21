WA Supreme Court: By refusing same-se...

WA Supreme Court: By refusing same-sex wedding, florist violated anti-discrimination law

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Ms. Stutzman refused to create flower arrangements for Rob Ingersoll and Curt Freed's wedding, saying it would violate her religious beliefs to participate in a same-sex wedding. Barronelle Stutzman, center, a Richland, Washington, florist who was fined for denying service to a gay couple in 2013, looks around as she is surrounded by supporters after a hearing before Washington's Supreme Court, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Bellevue, Wash.

