WA: Bellevue Transit Tunnel Underway, but no Giant Drill for This Job
Feb. 25--Digging has begun on Bellevue's future downtown transit tunnel, but there's no Bertha or any other giant drill with a famous nickname. Instead, the team will use ordinary construction machines with carving attachments - and occasionally handheld power tools - to dig the tunnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Sun
|Retribution
|3
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb 20
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb 19
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb 19
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 1
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Klaus ristau
|10
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC