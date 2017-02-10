Valve is removing Steam Greenlight th...

Valve is removing Steam Greenlight this spring

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Eurogamer

Steam Greenlight, the service that lets players vote on which products they'd like to see available on Valve's popular storefront, is being removed this spring in lieu of a new system that will put products directly on shop. The reason for this is simple: Valve wants to remove the barrier between developers and their audience.

