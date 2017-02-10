Valve is removing Steam Greenlight this spring
Steam Greenlight, the service that lets players vote on which products they'd like to see available on Valve's popular storefront, is being removed this spring in lieu of a new system that will put products directly on shop. The reason for this is simple: Valve wants to remove the barrier between developers and their audience.
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb 6
|Rocky
|9
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 1
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Klaus ristau
|10
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
