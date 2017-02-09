US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One. Photo: AFP
The ruling by US District Judge James Robart in Seattle is the most comprehensive legal admonishment of Trump's January 27 executive order prohibiting immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions were temporarily shut down by a federal judge who said the states of Washington and Minnesota can sue claiming their economy and residents would be injured by the ban. The ruling eclipsed a Trump administration win earlier on Friday when a federal judge in Boston refused to extend a temporary ruling blocking enforcement at that city's airport of the ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb 6
|Rocky
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 1
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan 10
|Klaus ristau
|10
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
