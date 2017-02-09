US President Donald Trump steps off A...

US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One. Photo: AFP

Friday Feb 3

The ruling by US District Judge James Robart in Seattle is the most comprehensive legal admonishment of Trump's January 27 executive order prohibiting immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions were temporarily shut down by a federal judge who said the states of Washington and Minnesota can sue claiming their economy and residents would be injured by the ban. The ruling eclipsed a Trump administration win earlier on Friday when a federal judge in Boston refused to extend a temporary ruling blocking enforcement at that city's airport of the ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

