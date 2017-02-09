Urban Float expanding flotation spa chain
Urban Float, a Kirkland-based chain of flotation spas, is growing, with new franchisees in Houston adding to the company's soon-to-be five locations in Washington. The spas feature light- and sound-controlled pods filled with 200 gallons of water and more than 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb 6
|Rocky
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 1
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan 10
|Klaus ristau
|10
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC