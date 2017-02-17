Survey on Wilburton commercial area's future
The city wants to know your vision for the Wilburton commercial area. As one end of the planned Grand Connection , near downtown and BelRed -- with light rail and the Eastside Rail Corridor coming soon -- the area holds tremendous potential to be Bellevue's next urban neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.
