State says no to special I-90 HOV access for Mercer Island solo drivers
Roger Millar, state secretary of transportation, notified city leaders by letter late Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation cannot legally grant single-occupancy vehicles access to HOV lanes, even on a temporary basis, such as during construction. "This is a federal requirement that the State cannot change and with which WSDOT is obligated to comply," Millar wrote.
