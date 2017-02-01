State says no to special I-90 HOV acc...

State says no to special I-90 HOV access for Mercer Island solo drivers

42 min ago Read more: Seattle Times

Roger Millar, state secretary of transportation, notified city leaders by letter late Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation cannot legally grant single-occupancy vehicles access to HOV lanes, even on a temporary basis, such as during construction. "This is a federal requirement that the State cannot change and with which WSDOT is obligated to comply," Millar wrote.

