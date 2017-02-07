Now preparing for flooding

Now preparing for flooding

City crews Wednesday continued to plow snow that accumulated in Bellevue's higher elevations. With rain beginning to fall in the afternoon, some crews shifted to patrolling known flooding locations and neighborhoods, looking for blocked catch basins and inlets.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for King County was issued at February 08 at 3:30PM PST

