Now preparing for flooding
City crews Wednesday continued to plow snow that accumulated in Bellevue's higher elevations. With rain beginning to fall in the afternoon, some crews shifted to patrolling known flooding locations and neighborhoods, looking for blocked catch basins and inlets.
