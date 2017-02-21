Nintex Deepens Partnerships With Adobe, Box, DocuSign, Dropbox, Microsoft, Salesforce
Nintex is extending and enhancing partnerships with six major cloud platform and digital transformation companies including Adobe, Box, DocuSign, Dropbox, Microsoft, and Salesforce. These vendors have been collaborating with Nintex to provide connectivity between their platforms and Nintex Workflow Cloud, the workflow and content automation platform Nintex pushed out to general availability in November.
